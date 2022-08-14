Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $208.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

