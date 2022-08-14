Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Reduced by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 25.1% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

