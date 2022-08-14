Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VTI traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,661. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.