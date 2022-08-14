VeChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $89.73 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $89.73 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00025979 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

