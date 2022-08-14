Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $45.22 million and $513,515.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00007339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,439.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00065114 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 25,213,141 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

