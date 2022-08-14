Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Tops $77.59 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $77.59 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $6.38 or 0.00026230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,302.67 or 0.99985251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00047891 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001864 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

