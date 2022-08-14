Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Tops $77.59 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $77.59 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $6.38 or 0.00026230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,302.67 or 0.99985251 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00047891 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001864 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001535 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About Venus
Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol.
Venus Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.
