Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Financial Survey

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verano and Local Bounti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 118.43 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -15.62 Local Bounti $640,000.00 549.96 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Verano has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57% Local Bounti N/A -64.25% -35.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Verano and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.4% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verano and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 444.17%. Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Summary

Verano beats Local Bounti on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

