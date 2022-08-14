Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Blenkhorn Buys 119,000 Shares

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Blenkhorn purchased 119,000 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,017.40.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

VTX stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.33. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.27 million and a PE ratio of 21.00.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

