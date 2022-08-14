Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital accounts for approximately 3.9% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Victory Capital worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Victory Capital by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Victory Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

