VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CID traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

