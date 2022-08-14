VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 14,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,064. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $36.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,317,000 after buying an additional 162,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $370,000.

