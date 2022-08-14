VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ QQQN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 14,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,064. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $36.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.