VIDY (VIDY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $180,234.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

