Vidya Hits Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidya has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,266.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064659 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,979,820 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.