Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 167.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.3%.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

