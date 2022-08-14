Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $863,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.72 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.73%.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.