Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 618,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in Visa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

V stock opened at $211.33 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.65. The firm has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

