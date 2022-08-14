Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,731. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.