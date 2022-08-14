Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 531.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:IHD opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.79.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.