Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 531.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IHD opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

