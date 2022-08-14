Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,821 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,909,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of Shell stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

