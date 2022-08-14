Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

