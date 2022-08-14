Wade G W & Inc. Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $486.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.88 and its 200-day moving average is $443.59. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

