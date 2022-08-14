Wade G W & Inc. Makes New $365,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of UGI by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in UGI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 10.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,861,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $41.66 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

