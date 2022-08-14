Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

