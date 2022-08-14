Wade G W & Inc. Sells 3,582 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

