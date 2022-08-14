Wade G W & Inc. Sells 500 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

