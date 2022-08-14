Wade G W & Inc. Takes $792,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAK. Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

