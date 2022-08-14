Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

