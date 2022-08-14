Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,448,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,712 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $64,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $371,684,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after buying an additional 1,258,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. 4,416,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,025. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

