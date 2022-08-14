Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Raised by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 550,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after acquiring an additional 77,827 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.3 %

WBA stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

