Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

