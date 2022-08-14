Waves (WAVES) Price Tops $6.14

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $6.14 or 0.00024968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $669.28 million and approximately $150.40 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00017625 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003184 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Waves
WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,054,114 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Waves
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.
