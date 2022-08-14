Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. 7,244,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,942. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

