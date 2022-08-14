Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.27.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

