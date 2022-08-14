Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Invests $42,000 in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. 3,043,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,920. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

