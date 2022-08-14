Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Purchases 20,227 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp makes up about 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

