Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $537.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,282. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.