Wealth Alliance Buys 1,326 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,349,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

