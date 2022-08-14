Wealth Alliance Buys 633 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,992,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $843,428,000 after acquiring an additional 172,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $195.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

