Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $314.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.81. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.