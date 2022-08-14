Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.
Shares of HD stock opened at $314.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.81. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
