Wealth Alliance Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.05 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

