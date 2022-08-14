Wealth Alliance Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,426 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEMV opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

