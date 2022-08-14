Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,760,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,819,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.