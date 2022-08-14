Wealth Alliance Sells 4,239 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.49. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

