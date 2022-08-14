Wealth Alliance Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $575.96 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

