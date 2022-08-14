Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 68,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,884,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

