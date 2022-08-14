Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of Webster Financial worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

