Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

