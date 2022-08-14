Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.47.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $50.67. 2,365,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 153.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $357,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

