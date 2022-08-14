Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $201.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $810,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

