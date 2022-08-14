Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,311 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,395,000 after buying an additional 5,120,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,039,000 after buying an additional 2,752,708 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance
MDYV stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $73.22.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
